The second round of direct civilian-level talks between Israel and Lebanon, held on Friday in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura, was marked by the exclusion of France, US pressure on Israel, and unresolved disagreements over a proposed border economic zone, according to a report by Al-Monitor.

The meeting was chaired by US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus and included senior Israeli, Lebanese and American officials. Lebanon was represented by former Ambassador to the United States Simon Karam, accompanied by a military officer, while Israel sent Deputy National Security Council chief Yossi Draznin and Uri Reznik, a senior official in the council’s Foreign Policy Division. Also present was US Gen. Joseph Clearfield, who heads the Mechanism established to oversee the ceasefire.

Al-Monitor reported that France, despite being part of the Mechanism, was asked not to attend the talks. According to two high-level sources cited in the report, French Ambassador to Lebanon Herve Magro sought to participate but was turned down by both Washington and Jerusalem. Israeli officials reportedly warned they would withdraw from the talks if France were included. French sources denied that a formal request had been made but confirmed that no French civilian representative took part.

The report noted that the sidelining of France comes amid growing friction between Israel and Paris, including disagreements over President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic initiatives and criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. While Israel initially viewed French engagement with Lebanese actors as potentially useful following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, officials later moved to reduce Paris’s role as relations deteriorated.

Discussions in Naqoura also highlighted differing priorities between the sides. According to Al-Monitor, Lebanon focused on the return of civilians displaced from southern villages since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023, while Israel emphasized the creation of an economic or security zone along the border, which it views as a buffer against Hezbollah attacks.

Israeli representatives stressed that Jerusalem has no territorial or maritime claims in Lebanon and that the proposed zone is intended solely to enhance security. Lebanese officials, however, declined to commit to the plan, arguing that establishing an empty zone would amount to forced displacement and infringe on Lebanese sovereignty. Karam reportedly insisted that the civilian return must precede any discussion of economic arrangements.

Al-Monitor further reported that Ortagus conveyed US concerns to the Israeli delegation regarding civilian harm resulting from Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning that such incidents complicate efforts to stabilize the border. Lebanese officials also urged Israel to acknowledge steps taken by the Lebanese Armed Forces south of the Litani River since the ceasefire, including dismantling unauthorized military positions and expanding deployments.

According to the report, Israeli officials expressed cautious openness to recognizing these measures, while emphasizing the need for continued enforcement. The next round of talks is scheduled for Jan. 7.