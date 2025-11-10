Earlier on Monday, two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in the southern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

The IDF later responded, "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

This is not the first time Hamas terrorists have violated the ceasefire:

On Saturday, two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF soldiers operating in the northern Gaza Strip, posing an imminent threat to them.

Shortly after identification, the troops fired toward the terrorists in order to eliminate the threat. One terrorist was eliminated.

In a separate incident in the southern Gaza Strip, a terrorist was identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them.

Immediately after identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat to the troops.

On Wednesday, in the central Gaza Strip, two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip in a manner that posed a threat to them.

Following their identification, IDF troops eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

Additional incidents occurred earlier this month.

Last month, Master Sergeant (Res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum was killed in a clash with Hamas terrorists who violated the ceasefire to attack Israeli troops.