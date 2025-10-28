The Binyamin Regional Council announced Tuesday evening that reserve soldier Yonah Ephraim (Efi) Feldbaum was killed in a clash with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the death in battle of Yonah Ephraim (Efi) Feldbaum, a resident of Zayit Raanan-Neria in Binyamin. Efi, 37, a father of five, lived in the community and worked as a contractor in the area. During the war, he dedicated his skills to meaningful reserve service in the Gaza Strip. Efi is the 59th fallen soldier from the Binyamin Regional Council,” the council’s statement read.

Friends from his community shared, “Efi was well known and deeply loved throughout the region. He was heavily involved in developing young communties. Efi was deeply connected to the land of Israel and fell while defending it.”

Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, paid tribute, “Efi fought on the front lines of the war in Gaza and continued even after the ceasefire was declared - despite repeated violations by Hamas terrorists. On behalf of all Binyamin residents, I extend my condolences to his wife Shulamit, his children, and the entire family. Thanks to Efi’s bravery and sacrifice, the people of Israel will prevail.”

The terrorists who opened fire on the IDF unit in the incident in which Feldbaum was killed emerged from a terror tunnel in the Jenina neighborhood of Rafah, violating the ceasefire.

Security officials stated that the clash occurred during an IDF engineering operation targeting terror tunnels. As the forces began to strike a central section of the tunnel, terrorists emerged and opened fire - including RPG fire - on the troops.