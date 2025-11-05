Abdul‑Malik al‑Houthi, leader of the Yemeni Shiite Houthi militia Ansar Allah, said his organization is preparing for another “certain” military confrontation with Israel.

Speaking on “Shaheed Day,” al‑Houthi said the group is continuing to build its military strength “in order to be ready for the next round of confrontation with the enemy and those connected to it.”

“We are certainly heading toward a round of confrontation with the Israeli enemy,” he declared, adding that “the region cannot enjoy stability, security, or peace as long as the Israeli enemy occupies Palestine and advances its Zionist agenda against us as an Islamic nation.”

Al‑Houthi accused Israel of violating the ceasefire in Gaza by killing Palestinian Arabs, imposing a blockade, closing the Rafah crossing, preventing aid from entering the Strip, and torturing Palestinian prisoners.

“We must understand that our enemy is criminal and extremely dangerous, and that its ideological background is extremely dangerous,” he said. “We are an Islamic nation under attack, whether we like it or not, and nothing will protect us except jihad - not surrender or submission.”

The Houthis began launching missiles and drones at Israel soon after the start of the war in Gaza in October of 2023.