The Houthis have confirmed that their Military Chief of Staff, Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, who was wounded in an Israeli airstrike, succumbed to his wounds.

Israel had attacked large concentrations of Houthi officials on multiple occasions, but the Chief of Staff reportedly escaped each time.

Some of the strikes were carried out during an address by Houthi leaders.

The Houthi-backed Prime Minister, as well as much of his cabinet, was eliminated at the time.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented: "The Houthi terrorist organization has now announced that the Houthi chief of staff, who was killed in the attack that eliminated most of the Houthi leadership in Yemen, has died of his wounds and thus joined his fellow members of the Axis of Evil in the depths of hell."

"I visited the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate Houthi department and thanked the director of Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder, and the rest of the staff for the excellent work they have done and will do in the future against the Houthis."

"We have worked hard to remove significant threats - and so we will do in the future against any that arise."