Following the return of the body of Master Sergeant (Res.) Lior Rudaeff (61), a fallen IDF soldier, Magen David Adom Emergency Medical Technician volunteer, Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak deputy security officer, and member of the standby security squad, who was killed in battle and whose body was abducted to Gaza during the October 7th attack, Magen David Adom bows its head and shares in the family’s grief.

For nearly 40 years, Lior z”l volunteered with Magen David Adom as an Emergency Medical Technician and ambulance driver. On the morning of October 7th, as a member of the community security standby squad and an MDA volunteer, Lior left his home to confront the terrorists and assist the wounded during the assault.

He was killed in combat, and his body was taken captive by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Lior z”l is survived by his wife Yafa, four children - Noa, Nadav, Bar, and Ben - and three grandchildren - Tomer, Dagan, and Shai. The Magen David Adom family embraces Lior’s loved ones, who will forever remain part of the MDA family.

In July, marking his birthday, Lior’s family held a blood donation drive in cooperation with MDA’s Blood Services, inviting the public to continue donating and helping others - just as Lior did throughout his life.

MDA Director General, Eli Bin: “Lior z”l was a man of giving, dedication, and deep compassion for others. For 25 years, he was known as the legendary ambulance driver of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, saving countless lives. On the morning of October 7th, he left his home to fight the terrorists and shielded his fellow kibbutz members with his own body. He was always there for others - extending a helping hand to anyone in need, always with a smile and a zest for life. The Magen David Adom family embraces the Rudaeff family and bows its head upon the return of his body to Israel.”