Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was freed from Hamas captivity after two years, spoke about the possibility of entering politics.

“I don’t know where I’ll be in the upcoming election campaign, but one thing is certain - the fight must continue. I would like to be among the country’s decision-makers, but I need one thing from all the players on the field: to stop focusing on their egos and start looking at the people in the crowd,” she said during a conversation with left-wing activist Yaya Fink at the “Strengthening the Light” conference.

“As long as we have failed leadership that tries to blind us and avoid responsibility, we will not sit quietly and wait for elections - we demand a state commission of inquiry now,” added Zangauker.