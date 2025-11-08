The body of Warrant Officer (res.) Lior Rudaeff was identified Saturday morning after being returned to Israel Friday night.

Lior Rudaeff was born in Argentina and immigrated to Israel at age seven, settling in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak where he built his home. Those close to him say he had a generous spirit and volunteered for 40 years as an ambulance driver in the Eshkol Regional Council and as a member of the Nir Yitzhak emergency response team. He always volunteered first and extended a helping hand to everyone.

On the morning of October 7th, Lior heard gunfire outside his home and immediately went out to help. The emergency response team of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak fought heroically near the kibbutz gate and stopped many terrorists. After a fierce battle, Lior was killed and his body was kidnapped to Gaza along with Tal Haimi of blessed memory, whose body was later returned for burial.

Lior was 61 when he fell. He is survived by his wife Yaffa, his four children, Noam, Nadav, Bar, and Ben, his three grandchildren, Tomer, Dagan, and Shai, his father Giora, and his two siblings, Idit and Doron.

"Following the completion of the identification process by the National Center of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the IDF Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of deceased hostage, Warrant Officer (res.) Lior Rudaeff, of blessed memory, that their loved one had been returned to Israel and that his identification had been completed," statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

"The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Rudaeff family and all the families of the deceased hostages.

"The Government and the entire establishment for the missing and the captives of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our deceased hostages for proper burial in their country.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is required to uphold its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the implementation of the agreement. We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all of the deceased hostages, every last one of them. May his memory be for a blessing."

The IDF responded: "Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Lior Rudaeff that he had been returned for burial."

"According to the information and intelligence available to the IDF, Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Lior Rudaeff, deputy security coordinator and a member of the Nir Yitzhak rapid response team, fell in battle defending the Kibbutz on October 7th, and his body was taken captive by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Lior was 61 years old at the time of his death, and his death was officially determined on May 7th, 2024. He leaves behind his wife, four children, three grandchildren, father, sister, and brother.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family and continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement.

"Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial."