Talik Gvili, mother of Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage in captivity, gave a statement to the media alongside Dalia Cunsir Horn, sister-in-law of captivity survivors Iair and Eitan Horn. The two emphasized that the ceasefire deal cannot move forward to the next phase without bringing Ran home.

Dalia Cunsir Horn stated: "Hello everyone. My name is Dalia Horn. My brothers-in-law, Eitan and Iair, are back home today for one reason: the agreements led and pushed forward by President Trump. I am a living proof that these agreements work but I am also here to say that an agreement is only as strong as its full implementation."

"I stand here with my friend, Talik Gvilli. Her son, Rani, a hero of Israel, was the 48th hostage meant to return in the last agreement, the same agreement that brought my Eitan home. But while my family was reunited, Talik was left empty-handed.

"We cannot move to Phase B or speak about the future while Hamas is violating its current commitments. Rani is not a number; he is the 48th hostage under this agreement and leaving him behind undermines the trust of every Israeli family."

"To President Trump, I say: 'Mr. President, my family owes you a debt of gratitude forever. We saw your vision for a brighter Middle East realized when Eitan and Iair walked free. But the work is not yet complete. As families gather to celebrate Christmas, Talik is still waiting for her son. Please use all your leverage to ensure that Hamas honors every word of this agreement. Anyone who wants a bright future for this region must ensure that no one is left behind. Please help Talik bring Rani home.'

"Talik, you travel with our truth. We will not stop until Rani is back," she concluded.

Talik Gvili stated: "Hello everyone. My name is Talik Gvili, and I am the proud mother of Ran Gvili, an Israeli hero who went out to fight on October 7th, eliminated 14 terrorists, and was taken captive to Gaza only after his ammunition ran out. Ran, who was the first to respond and fought until his last bullet, is now the last hostage yet to be returned from Gaza. I stand here today not only as a mother fighting to bring her son home, but also as someone fighting for the realization of this country’s values-the values that Ran risked his life to defend."

"I have been invited to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s flight to the United States. The Prime Minister is traveling to meet with President Trump, and I am flying to support him, to assist him, and to ensure that there will be no advancement to the next phase until Hamas fulfills its obligations in this stage of the agreement-and above all, its duty to return Ran home.

"I am addressing the Prime Minister directly: 'Mr. Prime Minister, I support your decision not to move to Phase Two of the agreement before all commitments to us are fulfilled. The original agreement spoke of forty-eight hostages. We have received only forty-seven. My Ran is the 48th hostage. It cannot be that the other side violates agreements, and we continue as if nothing happened. There is an agreement. The agreement has the backing of the President of the United States. If we do not insist on the full implementation of this agreement, we risk losing Ran forever.'

"Not all efforts to return Ran have been exhausted. Hamas knows where he is. Their people, who move freely throughout the Strip, know exactly where Ran is located. I will not accept a situation where towers are being built, and Gaza is being rehabilitated, while my Ran is abandoned in the field. The state’s duty is first and foremost to its sons who fell defending it. Ran went out to save lives on October 7th, and now it is our turn to save him and bring him home.

"I am traveling to the United States to remind everyone that Ran is not a number-he is an Israeli hero. Mr. Prime Minister, the people are with you in your decision to stand firm on our principles. Until Ran is home, the search does not stop, and we do not advance to Phase Two.

"And to President Trump, I will say: 'Mr. President, we will be forever grateful for this remarkable agreement that returned 47 hostages to us, but we are not finished yet. My Ran must come home. I am waiting for Ran; the entire people of Israel are waiting for Ran. Please use all leverage and pressure on Hamas so that Ran returns home quickly. Anyone who wants to see a different future in the Middle East-a bright future as you have envisioned it-must fully honor all their commitments,'” she concluded.