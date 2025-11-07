US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter on Thursday when the international stability force is expected to be on the ground in Gaza and replied, “Very soon. It's going to be very soon. Gaza is working out very well.”

He added, “We've had countries that have volunteered. If there's a problem with Hamas, as an example, or a problem with anything, they volunteer to, on a single basis, go in and take care of it.”

“This is a very strong peace. This is peace in the Middle East,” Trump continued, before warning Hamas, “Hamas is a very small part of it. And if they don't do as they said, if they don't behave, then they've got themselves a big problem, a really big problem like they've never had.”

Earlier this week, the US circulated a draft resolution to several UN Security Council members proposing the establishment of an international force in Gaza for a minimum of two years.

The draft, according to an Axios report, outlines a broad mandate for the US and participating nations to govern Gaza and provide security through the end of 2027, with potential extensions.

Under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, Hamas was required to return all hostages in its possession within 72 hours.

The group released all 20 living hostages it held in time, but has stalled on the return of the deceased hostages.