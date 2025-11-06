The deceased hostage whose body was returned to Israel Wednesday night has been identified as Joshua Loitu Mollel.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of Joshua Lolitu Mollel that his body has been returned for burial."

"Joshua Lolitu Mollel, a Tanzanian citizen, was an agronomy student who arrived in Israel for agricultural training at the Ibim Agricultural Campus as part of his studies. According to the information and intelligence available to the IDF, he was murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th, 2023, and his body was abducted to the Gaza Strip.

"Joshua was 21 years old at the time of his death. He was kidnapped from the cowshed at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where he worked, and his death was officially determined on December 13th, 2023. He leaves behind his parents, three sisters, and a brother.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family, and continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement.

"Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial."

The Hostages' Families Forum stated: Joshua Loitu Mollel, of blessed memory, was an agricultural student from Tanzania who came to Kibbutz Nahal Oz just 19 days before the attack on October 7th."

"After studying agronomy at university, he came to Israel to gain hands-on farming experience before returning home with practical skills. On the morning of October 7th, he was working at the kibbutz dairy farm when he was murdered and his body was taken.

"His family remembers him as polite, kind, and incredibly hardworking, someone whose bright smile was always present. He is survived by his parents and four siblings in Tanzania."