Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met Saturday with a delegation from the Hamas terrorist organization in Istanbul to discuss the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, reported the Anadolu news agency.

The Hamas team was headed by Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the group’s political bureau and head of its negotiation team.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation told Kalin that the group is complying with the ceasefire terms and presented information it said details alleged “Israeli violations”.

According to Turkish sources, the talks focused on Turkey’s efforts as a guarantor country to ensure implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza. The two sides also discussed the conditions required to move into the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and ways to address current challenges.

Turkey has not been shy about boasting about its relations with Hamas. Kalin has several times hosted delegations from the terrorist organization.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza and has expressed support for Hamas. In April of 2024, he met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul. Haniyeh was later eliminated by Israel.

Erdogan said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital” and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity.”

Weeks later, Erdogan boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey and also took issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Turkey, a NATO member, played a key role in negotiating the Gaza ceasefire and was among the signatories of the accord signed in Egypt.

Ankara has pledged to monitor its implementation and expressed interest in joining the stabilization force.