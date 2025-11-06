Nearly half of Israelis would avoid traveling to New York City under the mayoralship of Socialist politician Zohran Mamdani, according to a new survey conducted by Direct Polls for i24NEWS.

The survey found that 46% of Israelis say they would avoid the Big Apple in the wake of Mamdani's victory in this week's elections. Just 34% said they would continue to visit New York as before, and 20% were unsure if his election would change their travel plans or habits.

Mamdani's election has alarmed Jewish New Yorkers who are worried by his anti-Israel rhetoric and stances and his support for antisemitic movements.

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, who is Jewish, submitted his resignation on Wednesday morning, just one day after Mamdani's election.

According to sources, Tucker’s decision was influenced by concerns over Mamdani’s anti-Israel stance. One source noted that Tucker’s support for the Jewish state “does not align with the new mayor.”

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said on Wednesday that the election of Mamdani “marks a grim milestone.”

“The city with the United States’ largest Jewish population will now be led by a man whose record and rhetoric reflect hostility toward Israel and the Jewish people,” said Betsy Berns Korn, Chair, and William C. Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

They added, “Zohran Mamdani’s elevation to Gracie Mansion reminds us that antisemitism remains a clear and present danger, even in the places where American Jews have long felt most secure. There can be no compromise with an ideology that demonizes or ostracizes Jews and Israelis.”

The Jewish leaders stressed that they “remain unwavering in our commitment to the safety and dignity of the Jewish community. Our response to this ominous moment will be to strengthen activism, advocacy, and coordination across New York’s Jewish communities, ensuring that every institution and family feels supported and protected.”

“We will demand moral clarity and decisive action from every level of government, mobilizing Jewish leadership and civic partners to ensure that New York remains a place of safety, strength, and solidarity for our people,” the statement concluded.

In the wake of Tuesday’s election, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) launched a comprehensive initiative to monitor the administration of Mamdani. The ADL expressed alarm over Mamdani's past associations and rhetoric, which it says promote antisemitic narratives and reflect hostility toward the State of Israel.

Mamdani is notorious for his anti-Israel actions, including his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” a call for violence against Jews in the Diaspora.

Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.