Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather received the 'World Champion for Israel' award at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, where he reafirmed his support for the Jewish State.

"I'm not with you guys 10 percent, 50 percent," Mayweather told conference attendees. "I will always be the voice for the people in Israel. I will always stand behind the country of Israel. The one and only Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, and Israel, I will always be there for you guys when you guys don't have a voice."

Mayweather has been outspoken in his support for Israel over the last two years, even after he was physically attacked by an anti-Israel mob in London over his support for the Jewish State. He launched the Mayweather Israel Initiative, which aims to give a free birthday present to every orphan in Israel.

Since the Hamas massacre of October 7th, 2023, Mayweather has actively mobilized his resources in solidarity with Israel, including sending his private jet filled with critical medical supplies in the immediate aftermath to assist those injured during the Hamas attack.

In late October 2024, Mayweather donated $100,000 to the United Hatzalah organization to fund protective equipment for volunteers. During a visit by Mayweather, United Hatzalah unveiled 1,000 new bulletproof vests and helmets funded by Mayweather’s donation.

Mayweather also toured the organization’s dispatch center, met with volunteers, and received a demonstration of the organization’s advanced CPR training dummies, which are instrumental in preparing volunteers for critical lifesaving situations.

“Thanks for having me again. I'm very thankful,” said Mayweather. “We're all about positivity, love, and peace, and we want to thank all the volunteers that help out within 90 seconds or less because your job is not easy.”

“Having Floyd Mayweather donate these essential bulletproof vests means so much to us,” said Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah. “His unwavering support for Israel and for our volunteers truly touches our hearts, especially during these challenging times. Floyd’s friendship and generosity remind us that we’re not alone in this mission, and we are incredibly grateful.”

That same month, Mayweather visited Belev Echad’s rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono, Israel, to meet and support Israeli soldiers who were wounded during the recent conflict.

During his visit, Mayweather expressed admiration and solidarity with the injured soldiers, saying, "I'm happy to be here. I see so many bright faces, so many beautiful people. You guys are brave warriors. I take my hat off to everyone in here that goes on that battlefield." He continued, "Everyone can do your job, just like everyone can do my job. We all got to be team players. You guys are team players. I'm proud of you all. Hold your head up high and just know every day is a blessing. We can't take anything for granted. You guys are true heroes, warriors, and I'm behind you 100%. I'll be back, and you guys have my support."

Earlier this year, Mayweather dedicated a fleet of Magen David Adom (MDA) Medicycles, which was dubbed the 'Floyd Fleet.'