A senior political official on Monday afternoon denied reports claiming that Israel is expected to approve the departure of hundreds of Hamas terrorists from Rafah, an area under IDF control, to Hamas-controlled territory.

"The Prime Minister is not allowing the safe passage of 200 Hamas terrorists," the official stressed. "The Prime Minister continues to stand firmly by his position of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, while thwarting terror threats against our forces."

Security sources noted that considerations for such a move include preventing unnecessary risks to soldiers stationed in the area and creating better operational conditions to se arch for additional bodies which may be in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, some of the terrorists are located in underground tunnels. Some are believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least three IDF soldiers since the ceasefire began.

Meanwhile, the family of fallen soldier Efi Feldbaum, who was killed in the area where the terrorists are located, issued a public plea to the Prime Minister, urging him not to "reward" the terrorists.

"Today, you are facing a test," they said. "Are you aiming to dismantle and eliminate Hamas, or to seek arrangements and containment? At this moment, you are about to make a decision that will have a decisive impact on the entire nation of Israel. Are we selling out our security to mediators, or ensuring the safety of our nation and the welfare of our soldiers?”

The family added: "Stop the rumors and declare now that Hamas terrorists will not receive a prize for killing IDF soldiers. There are only two options: Either they surrender or they are eliminated. We will stand as a fortified wall to stop this madness and ensure that the people of Israel receive the bare minimum required: the elimination and defeat of Hamas, not its strengthening through the return of terrorists as heroes from the battlefield. Enough with the excuses."