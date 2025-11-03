Security sources revealed that political leaders are expected to approve the transfer of hundreds of Hamas terrorists from the Rafah area under IDF control back to Hamas-controlled territory - on the condition that they lay down their weapons.

According to estimates, the decision will affect 200 terrorists who were captured in several pockets in southern Gaza in areas under IDF control when the ceasefire took effect.

Sources told Channel 12 that the decision is being considered for operational reasons, including a desire to reduce the risk to IDF soldiers stationed in the area and to allow searches for the bodies of additional hostages.

According to Al Jazeera, some of the terrorists are located in underground tunnels. Some are believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least three IDF soldiers since the ceasefire began.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a member of the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, slammed the idea, saying, “Mr. Prime Minister, this is complete madness - stop it.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir demanded, “Kill or imprison all 200 terrorists who are beyond the yellow line. This is a chance to destroy or detain them - not to release them under ridiculous conditions.”