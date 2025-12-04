תקיפת המחבלים ברפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier this week (Sunday), IDF troops eliminated four terrorists who exited from an underground infrastructure within the area of the Hamas underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah.

The IDF noted that the elimination of the terrorists was possible due to the consistent and precise activity of IDF and ISA forces in the area of Rafah, and following extensive intelligence activities, including questioning and guidance conducted by the ISA in the area.

Following an intelligence analysis, it is now confirmed that the commander of Hamas’ Eastern Rafah Battalion, his deputy commander, and other Hamas terrorists were eliminated, including:

* Muhammad Jawad Muhammad al-Bawab - Commander of Hamas’ Eastern Rafah Battalion, who oversaw the planning of the infiltration of the battalion’s terrorists into communities in the southern Negev during the October 7th brutal massacre. The terrorist advanced terror attacks against IDF troops throughout the war.

* Ismail Kanaan Abd al-Hay Abu Labdeh - Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Eastern Rafah Battalion, who oversaw the planning of the infiltration of the battalion’s terrorists into communities in the southern Negev during the October 7th massacre.

* Abdullah Azi Ahmed Hamad - a terrorist in Hamas’ Eastern Rafah Battalion who operated as a security guard within the battalion commander’s inner circle. The terrorist was the son of Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau.

* Tawfiq Khaled Tawfiq Salem - Commander of a regional platoon in Hamas’ Eastern Rafah Battalion.

Eastern Rafah Battalion Commander IDF Spokesperson

As part of the troops’ activity since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the troops are securing the area and dismantling terror infrastructure above and below ground.

So far, the IDF and ISA have eliminated more than 40 terrorists in the area of the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah.