US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli proposal to shift the yellow line in the Gaza Strip and expand IDF control in response to a serious ceasefire violation by Hamas that resulted in the death of Master Sergeant (Res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum.

In the aftermath of the incident, Israel had planned for the IDF to assume control of the targeted area, contingent on American approval. However, Trump ultimately blocked the initiative.

The decision raised eyebrows in Israel, particularly as it followed Trump’s own remarks in which he appeared to support a strong Israeli response.

“They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday night, adding, “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated.”

Meanwhile, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to fly to Washington next week to meet with senior US administration officials to discuss advancing the initiative.