US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has the right to retaliate after Hamas attacked IDF soldiers in Rafah.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump described Hamas as a “limited factor” in the Middle East deal and added, “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated.”

His comments came after Hamas terrorists opened fire at Israeli troops operating in the Rafah area, sparking exchanges of fire in a new violation of the ceasefire by the terrorist organization.

IDF troops conducted artillery strikes in response to the attacks, and IAF aircraft flew over Rafah.

Hamas later announced that it would not return the body of an Israeli hostage, as it had promised to do, in response to what it called Israel's "violations" of the ceasefire.

Despite Hamas’s violations of the deal and Israel’s response, US Vice President JD Vance predicted that the ceasefire will hold up.

Speaking on Capitol Hill, Vance said, “The President achieved a historic peace in the Middle East. The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there.”

He added, “We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond. But I think the President's peace is going to hold despite it.”