President Donald Trump is expected to announce the establishment of the Board of Peace before Christmas, according to details reported by Walla!. A senior State Department official told the Israeli publication that the move comes amid "remarkable progress" in implementing the President's 20‑point plan for Gaza, with the White House preparing additional significant announcements in the weeks ahead.

The official noted that the administration is working toward a temporary governance model for Gaza, centered on a Palestinian technocratic committee with no political affiliation. This body would oversee daily public services and municipal operations under the direct supervision of a new international framework known as the Board of Peace, to be chaired by President Trump.

According to the report, the ISF stabilization force is intended to secure the area, dismantle terror infrastructure, locate and neutralize weapons, and protect Gaza's civilian population. The official stressed that Hamas is obligated to disarm in accordance with the 20‑point plan, adding that full demilitarization would eliminate its ability to threaten either Israel or Gaza residents.

Walla! reported that the administration is pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed to the next phase of the agreement, though the Prime Minister insists that progress can only follow the return of the final captive held by Hamas, Ran Gvili, as well as complete disarmament and demilitarization in Gaza. Only after these steps, Netanyahu maintains, can reconstruction, model city projects, and further IDF withdrawals be considered.

After the holiday, Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Florida for two consultations with President Trump. Senior US officials, including the Vice President, the Secretary of State, and the Secretary of Defense, are expected to take part.

The administration has recently emphasized an economic approach to bolster regional stability. Last week, Israeli and Lebanese officials met under the mediation of Morgan Ortagus, the President's envoy for Lebanese affairs, as part of an effort to advance a strategic gas agreement between Israel and Egypt. The White House has also invited Egypt's President to Mar‑a‑Lago, though confirmation is still pending.

During his week‑long stay in Florida, Netanyahu is also expected to meet Jewish and Christian community leaders. He is likely to raise concerns about Iran, which continues to produce ballistic missiles at a rapid pace. While President Trump considers the Iran issue largely resolved, officials acknowledge that Israel views the threat as ongoing.