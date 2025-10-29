The IDF on Wednesday morning announced that it has renewed enforcement of a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

The announcement follows a series of strikes following Hamas attacks on IDF troops in Rafah, in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum, a 38-year-old father of five, was killed.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas’ violations," the announcement read.

"As part of the strikes, the IDF and ISA struck over 30 terrorists holding command positions within the terrorist organizations operating in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Since yesterday, dozens of Hamas commanders have been eliminated in a powerful IDF operation, in response to attacks on IDF soldiers and gross violation of the agreement to return the bodies of the deceased hostages, in addition to strikes on dozens of infrastructure targets."

"There is not, and will not be, immunity for any of the Hamas terror group's leaders - not those in suits and not those hiding in tunnels. Anyone who raises a hand to IDF soldiers will have his hand cut off. The IDF has received instructions to act forcefully against any Hamas target, and that is what will happen in the future as well. Anyone who attacks IDF soldiers and violates agreements will pay the full price for that."