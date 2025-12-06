Israel has conveyed a message to the mediators that within Islamic Jihad there are individuals who know where the body of Yasam fighter Ran Gvili, who was abducted during the battles in Gaza, is being held.

It was also stressed that Hamas also knows how to reach him.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Israel shared information with the mediators regarding Gvili’s possible location and is demanding urgent, intensive, and effective action to bring about his return.

An Israeli official said, “The mediators are signaling that Hamas is showing interest in honoring the hostages-and-missing agreement and wants to move to the next stage, which includes disarmament and demilitarization of the Strip.”

He added, “Hamas already understands they have no choice but to move toward disarmament and demilitarization. Either they agree to it, or we will dismantle their weapons ourselves. We will not leave in Gaza a threat to the State of Israel.”