In a landmark step to address Israel’s critical shortage of physicians, Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health, Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, in cooperation with The Jewish Agency for Israel, hosted the first-ever MedEx events in Australia, welcoming over 100 Jewish doctors in Sydney and Melbourne.

This event is part of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), an initiative to streamline the professional integration process for doctors making Aliyah. These events provide a simplified, one-stop-shop experience that includes credential recognition, job interviews with Israel’s leading healthcare institutions, and guidance on grants, licensing, and relocation - all under one roof.

At the events in Sydney and Melbourne, participants had the unique opportunity to virtually interview with representatives from Israel’s leading hospitals such as Ichilov, Hadassah, Galilee Medical Center, Rambam, Kaplan, and others, as well as all four health maintenance organizations (HMOs). These opportunities allow participants to navigate the professional and bureaucratic process of Aliyah in a single day, greatly reducing barriers to entry for doctors considering immigration to Israel.

Following successful MedEx events in Paris, London, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, and New Jersey, MedEx Australia marked the program’s first expansion into the Pacific region. This milestone reinforced Israel’s commitment to recruiting 2,000 new physicians over the next five years, with a focus on strengthening healthcare in the Negev and Galilee, bolstered by key partners including the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, the Azrieli Foundation and Arison Foundation.

“We continue to expand the activities of the International Medical Aliyah Program, and I’m pleased to take part in these events in Australia and grateful for the opportunity to meet with the local Jewish community. Unfortunately, as in other countries, the Jewish community in Australia is facing a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents. We expect the government and law enforcement authorities to act decisively and show zero tolerance toward this phenomenon,” said Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Ofir Sofer.

“We are working to encourage Jewish people, especially now, to make Aliyah, be a part of Israel’s growth and success, and contribute to its future. The reforms we’ve implemented in the Ministry and the progress of our many initiatives are already being felt within the Australian community as well. I sincerely hope to hear of more families and young people taking this courageous step and fulfilling the Zionist vision.”

“MedEx events are more than informational sessions, they are bridges between professional aspiration and national need,” said Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart. “For doctors in Australia, MedEx provided a unique opportunity to begin their licensing and career journeys in their own hometowns. The physicians we met in Sydney and Melbourne are not only exceptional professionals, but also deeply motivated by a sense of purpose and connection to Israel. Their contributions will make a meaningful difference to the future of healthcare in Israel.”

“Today, more than ever, the State of Israel needs skilled doctors in Tzfat, Kiryat Shmona, Be’er Sheva, and Dimona. The Ministry for the Negev and Galilee is proud to be a partner and supporter of this important initiative, which turns Zionism into action by bringing outstanding medical professionals to strengthen hospitals and communities in the Negev, the Galilee, and the Gaza border region,” said Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf. “This is another step in reinforcing our national resilience, not only in security, but also in health.”

"Bringing Jewish doctors to Israel is a profound expression of modern Zionism, a Zionism of responsibility, mission, and tikkun olam. Every Oleh who chooses to make Aliyah demonstrates full trust and courage in the State of Israel, even in its most challenging times. This initiative is a living testament to mutual solidarity and the deep connection between Israel and world Jewry, a connection that continues to bring tremendous contributions to Israeli society,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Doron Almog, Major General (Res.). “Immigration is a driver of national growth, and integrating new Olim into the medical field and other areas is an essential part of building and restoring the State of Israel. The Jewish Agency, together with Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, will continue to support Olim and doctors on their new journey, ensuring they feel at home and can fully participate in shaping the future of the Jewish people in their land."

With the successful completion of MedEx Australia, the IMAP initiative continues to expand its reach. Since the beginning of 2024, approximately 650 doctors from around the world have immigrated to Israel, and since the start of 2025, over 700 doctors have already made Aliyah. Upcoming MedEx events worldwide are expected to further bolster Israel’s healthcare system.