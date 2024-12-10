Dozens of Jewish doctors, many planning to make Aliyah in the near future, gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday, for the inaugural MedEx LA fair. This landmark event, was part of the organization’s newly founded International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), created through a collaboration of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health and Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with The Jewish Agency for Israel. The MedEx LA event was held for the first time in the U.S. West Coast, aiming to streamline the immigration process for medical professionals, ensuring their ability to integrate into Israel’s medical workforce upon arrival in Israel and in an attempt to tackle the severe shortage of medical professionals in Israel.

MedEx is a vital component of a nationwide initiative launched to address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Israel, as identified by the World Health Organization and OECD. The initiative aspires to bring 2,000 Jewish doctors to Israel within five years, focusing on recruitment, while providing personalized assistance for those looking to make Aliyah, become part of the Israeli health system, and acclimate into communities throughout Israel. Key partners include the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Foundation, and the Jewish Federation of North America.

Building on the success of recent MedEx events in London, Paris, Buenos Aires, and New Jersey, MedEx LA represents another step toward recruiting Jewish doctors and medical professionals from diverse communities worldwide. Plans are underway to expand MedEx to other global destinations to further integrate Jewish medical talent into Israel’s healthcare system.

At MedEx LA, attendees engaged with representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Health and Medical Directorate to discuss licensing, job opportunities, and relocation grants. Representatives from various health insurance funds and hospitals, such as Ichilov, Hadassah, Clalit, and the Northern Medical Center, conducted real-time job interviews, further enabling a smoother integration into the workforce upon their arrival. A special emphasis was placed on employment opportunities in Israel’s periphery, supported by new grant programs from the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, and the T’kuma government administration in the Gaza envelope.

"Together with our partners in the various government ministries, Nefesh B'Nefesh, and the Jewish Agency, we are working to strengthen our healthcare system, with a focus on the Negev and Galilee," said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Ofir Sofer. "The MedEx events provide an important platform to encourage doctors to make Aliyah, while offering assistance to navigate the process. It is heartwarming to see the significant interest from doctors in particular, and by Jews in general, to make Aliyah during this time of war. This is a profound expression of Zionism and a demonstration of solidarity with the citizens of Israel."

“Our MedEx events reflect our shared commitment to addressing Israel’s healthcare needs while empowering Jewish medical professionals in their Aliyah journeys,” said Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart. “These medical professionals are embarking on a transformative path that will enrich their lives and strengthen Israel’s healthcare system. And as such, we are committed to ensuring that their Aliyah and integration processes are as smooth and successful as possible.”

Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Major General (res.) Doron Almog: “The deep partnership with World Jewry, has a tremendous contribution to the State of Israel. I welcome this important initiative and hope it will lead to the Aliya of many Jews. The Aliya is a growth engine, and the integration of more Jews into the actions and endeavors of the State of Israel, in medicine and other fields, is an essential part of its rebuilding and development.”