On Sunday night, Rachel Goldberg, widow of Rabbi Avi Goldberg, who fell during the war in Lebanon, remarried to Aminadav Rotenberg.

The couple announced their engagement approximately two months ago.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich congratulated her on X, writing: “Racheli Goldberg - in her righteousness, nobility, and courage, in her mourning and her renewal - is the symbol of Israel’s eternity and the flowering of its redemption. ‘In your blood, you shall live.’ Mazal tov and may you build an everlasting edifice!”

Aminadav Rotenberg, whom Rachel is marrying, served as an educator and coordinator at the Himmelfarb High School and this year held the position of interim principal, in the same school where the late Rabbi Avi Goldberg served as the school rabbi.

Aminadav is the widower of Noa, who passed away several years ago from cancer. He has three children, the youngest of whom is 21. Rachel has eight children, with her eldest also being 21.

Upon their engagement, the two wrote: "With great excitement and great joy, we want to share our choice to build a new home. May Noa and Avi spread a canopy of love and peace from above, and may God guide us on the right path, for us and our children. With heartfelt gratitude, and in prayer for good news for all the people of Israel!"