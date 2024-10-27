Rabbi Avraham Goldberg, a military rabbi and captain in the IDF reserves who taught at the Himmelfarb Yeshiva High School in Jerusalem, fell in battle in southern Lebanon, it was cleared for publication Sunday morning.

The Himmelfarb High School administration said in a statement, "Baruch Dayan Ha'emet (Blessed is the true judge). It is with deep sorrow and complete shock that we announce the death of our colleague, Rabbi Avi Goldberg, in Lebanon. A graduate of the school, 12th grade teacher, and rabbi of the high school. Our teachers have now entered all the classrooms to update the students and then we will issue a statement regarding the rest of the day."

Before assuming his educational role at Himmelfarb Yeshiva High School, Rabbi Goldberg served as head of the Torah Mitzion Kollel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rabbi Goldberg leaves behind his wife Rachel and their eight children - Yehuda, Shira, Talia, Hadas, Elyashiv, Hillel, Reot, and Neve.

Earlier this morning, it was cleared for publication that Captain (Res.) Amit Chayut of Haifa and Sergeant Major (Res.) Gilad Elmaliach, of Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood, were killed in the same incident in which another soldier, Captain Eliav Abitbul, was killed yesterday. All four soldiers served in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade.

On Friday, it was announced that Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal fell in battle in southern Lebanon. They were killed when a rocket struck the building in which they were stationed.

On Thursday, during the Simchat Torah holiday, the IDF announced that five additional soldiers, Command Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Sergeant Major (res.) Shmuel Harari, Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, Sergeant First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan, and Sergeant First Class Gai Ben-Haroosh, were killed in another incident in southern Lebanon.