Rachel, widow of the late Captain (res.) Rabbi Avi Goldberg, who fell in battle in Lebanon, got engaged this evening (Thursday) to Aminadav Rotenberg.

Captain (res.) Rabbi Avi, who served as the rabbi of the Himelfarb High School, was killed about ten months ago, while serving as a military rabbi in Battalion 8207 of the 'Alon' Brigade (228).

Aminadav Rotenberg, with whom Rachel got engaged this evening, worked as an educator and coordinator at the same school and was even appointed as the substitute principal this year of the school.

Aminadav is the widower of Noa, who died a few years ago from cancer. He has three children, the youngest of whom is 21. Rachel has eight children and her eldest son is 21.

The two wrote this evening: "With great excitement and great joy, we want to share our choice to build a new home. May Noa and Avi spread a canopy of love and peace from above, and may God guide us on the right path, for us and our children. With heartfelt gratitude, and in prayer for good news for all the people of Israel!".

Aminadav previously wrote a eulogy on Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about Rabbi Avi, with whom he worked: "As colleagues in the field of education, we were impressed by his strength and endless dedication to every task and initiative he could think of within the walls of Himmelfarb, as a rabbi, as an educator, as a musician, as a personal involvement coordinator, as a member of the teachers' committee, and on and on."

After Rabbi Avi's death, Aminadav wrote: "I think that anyone who has listened to, read, or watched the many stories that are now being told about the incomprehensible work of Rabbi Avi himself and together with his wife - can possibly grasp the extent of the enormous loss for our people, and Rachel knows and understands that better than all of us."