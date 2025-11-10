Hadar Goldin’s siblings - Hemi, Tzur, and Ayelet - delivered a statement to the press outside the family home in Kfar Saba on Monday evening, following the return of their brother’s remains from Gaza.

“We want to pause and say thank you. Without the people of Israel, Hadar would not be home,” said Ayelet. “Even in these emotional moments, four hostages remain in captivity. The fact that we brought Hadar back after 11 years is proof that it is possible to bring all the hostages home. We will bring them all back - we have no other choice. These are the values of the people of Israel.”

She continued: “I want to thank every person who went out with a sign and prayed - the families’ forum and all of Israeli society. Thanks to you, Hadar is home. We have felt the embrace of Israeli society over the past 24 hours. This society will bring everyone back, and with God’s help, we will heal. As for tomorrow - we invite the public to accompany Hadar on his final journey.”

Hadar's brother Tzur said: “After more than 11 years, Hadar is finally home. His return is a message of closure and dignity to our family after an unimaginable wait, but also to the Israeli nation. A victory for humanity, a crushing blow to terrorism. Israelis will not accept the method of kidnapping terrorism and hostage taking. Not now, not ever."

"Since the agreement was signed about a month ago, Hamas has failed to uphold its commitments. Four hostages remain in captivity - Dror Or, Meny Godard, Ran Gvili, and Sudthisak Rinthalak. Their families are still waiting for the closure they deserve.

"Hamas knows exactly where every hostage is being held.

"We stand with the families of those still held hostage and will continue supporting them until every hostage is brought home. No other family should endure what we went through for more than 11 years.

"The international community should and will set the tone in this region. Humanity will win, terrorism will lose.

"Every hostage deserves the right to return home and be laid to rest with dignity. The case of my brother Hadar stands as a guard to ensure that 'never again' means something. We will not accept any outcome that leaves hostages in captivity.

"We thank all people in Israel and around the world who prayed for this moment. Anyone who wrote a letter, drew a sign, lit a candle.

"No one is left behind. No one​​​​​​​​​​,“ Tzur said.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Chen Kugel, Director of the National Center of Forensic Medicine, said:“The Goldin family experienced closure yesterday - a painful closure, but one they have awaited for more than a decade. Eleven years ago, I came to deliver the forensic findings from the battlefield, upon which the difficult news of Hadar’s death was determined. I had to stand before them and explain what had happened.”

He added: “Yesterday, together with the staff of the National Center of Forensic Medicine, we were deeply moved by the conclusion of the long road the Goldin family has endured until Hadar’s return. This is a family whose strength, faith, and steadfastness continue to inspire us at the forensic institute and throughout Israel.”

Dr. Kugel concluded: “Alongside the sorrow over Hadar’s death, there is great comfort in knowing he has been brought back to Israel and will be buried in a Jewish grave. The forensic institute and its staff are prepared to receive the remaining four fallen hostages who have not yet been returned from Gaza - to bring closure for their families as well.”

Hadar Goldin’s funeral will take place Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Kfar Saba Military Cemetery. The funeral procession will begin at 9:30 a.m., passing through the 531/Tel Hai interchange, continuing along Tel Hai, Weizmann, and HaEmek Streets, and ending at the cemetery entrance.