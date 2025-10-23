U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will hold an unusual meeting with senior IDF officers at the Kirya in Tel Aviv before departing back to the United States at the end of his visit to Israel.

This morning (Thursday) Vance will arrive in Tel Aviv and will first meet with Defense Minister Israel Katz, followed by meetings with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, Head of the Operations Branch Itzik Cohen and Head of the Intelligence Branch Shlomi Binder.

At the meeting he will be presented with a compreensive security briefing, inclusing among other things information on the security coordination activity currently being carried out in the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of the expected visit to the Kirya, the police are preparing for extensive traffic closures in Tel Aviv and on roads leading to it.