Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and senior officials from the IDF Intelligence Directorate delivered an updated intelligence briefing on Thursday morning to US Vice President JD Vance during a meeting at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

According to Kan 11 News, the Israeli officials told the Vice President that Hamas is capable of recovering at least ten of the thirteen bodies of hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip, even without international assistance.

The intelligence presented to Vice President Vance indicated that Hamas can retrieve the bodies independently, without relying on external aid or the deployment of Arab forces under an “international peacekeeping force” proposed within the Trump framework.

Military intelligence officials further warned that in recent weeks, Hamas has exploited the ceasefire to reestablish its control in the Gaza Strip. The group has reportedly been rehabilitating terror tunnels, recruiting new operatives, repairing damaged weapons, and reorganizing its command structure. Security sources emphasized that the data suggests Hamas has no intention of disarming or relinquishing power.

The message delivered to Vice President Vance was clear: “Progress under the Trump framework cannot currently proceed until Hamas fulfills its part of the agreement.”