The IDF on Saturday night confirmed the elimination of an Islamic Jihad terrorist planning to carry out an attack on IDF troops.

"A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who planned to carry out an imminent terrorist attack against IDF troops," a statement said.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

Abu Hamza, the Islamic Jihad terror group's new spokesman for its Al-Quds Brigades, issued his first recorded statement earlier this week, confirming the deaths of several senior commanders within the group’s military leadership.

In the statement, Abu Hamza declared that Islamic Jihad remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. However, he emphasized that the organization will not agree to disarm and will continue to maintain close cooperation with other Palestinian Arab factions.

He noted that daily coordination continues between the Al-Quds Brigades and Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, and that Islamic Jihad remains prepared for a long-term confrontation with the "enemy," even if it lasts for years.

Abu Hamza also referred to the October 7 massacre as a “historic crossing of the border into our occupied lands,” describing it as “the largest and most successful military operation in the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict.”