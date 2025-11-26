The Islamic Jihad terror group is secretly working to establish a significant military presence on Syrian soil, Reshet Bet reported Wednesday morning.

The report added that parallel to this, the Hamas terror group is strengthening its position in Lebanon and deepening cooperation with the Hezbollah, the main terror group in Lebanon.

According to the report, the terror group has been reinforcing the power centers of its military wing in recent weeks, mainly in Palestinian Arab refugee camps in the Damascus area.

Islamic Jihad believes that Syria is a suitable theater for establishing military presence against Israel at this time, partly due to the unofficial US restriction on Israeli airstrikes within Syrian territory.

The process is being conducted under the radar but in full coordination with Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Al-Sharaa's regime has a special envoy whose role is to establish communication with the leadership of the Islamic Jihad, and its leaders are aware of the terror group's growing military strength, which could pose a significant threat to Israeli targets in the north.