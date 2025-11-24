The body of a deceased Israeli hostage has been located in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the hostage in question was held by the Islamic Jihad terror group.

The bodies of the last three deceased hostages are still held by Gaza terror groups: Ran Gvili, a Yasam officer who fell in battle and whose body was taken to Gaza; Dror Or, a civilian murdered during the massacre and taken to Gaza; and Sudthisak Rinthalak, a foreign worker from Thailand who was murdered and taken to Gaza.

Earlier this month, Kan 11 News quoted officials familiar with the matter as saying that Hamas holds full information on all the hostages whose bodies remain in Gaza.

According to the sources, this information is not exclusive to bodies of hostages held by Hamas and also includes details regarding hostages held by the Islamic Jihad organization.