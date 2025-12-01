חיסול אחראי הנוח'בה של הג'יהאד האסלאמי צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Monday) that following the violation of the ceasefire agreement, in which Hamas terrorists fired at IDF troops on November 22nd, 2025, the IDF, with the intelligence guidance of the IDF Intelligence directorate and the ISA, struck terror targets, terrorists, and commanders belonging to terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip.

After an intelligence assessment, the IDF confirms that during one of the strikes, the terrorist Alaa al-Din Abd al-Nasser Hasan Khudari, who served as the Nukhba commander within the Islamic Jihad Gaza City Brigade, was eliminated.

The terrorist infiltrated Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the brutal October 7th massacre, and throughout the war, he orchestrated terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

According to the IDF, after an in-depth intelligence analysis, Khudari's identity was verified in one of the attacks. His elimination joins a series of operations aimed at damaging the headquarters and fighting forces of Islamic Jihad and Hamas, with the aim of disrupting their operational capabilities.