The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, has appointed a new spokesperson following the elimination of his predecessor during the war.

The new spokesman, identified as Abu Hamza, issued his first recorded statement, confirming the deaths of several senior commanders within the group’s military leadership.

In the statement, Abu Hamza declared that Islamic Jihad remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. However, he emphasized that the organization will not agree to disarm and will continue to maintain close cooperation with other Palestinian Arab factions.

He noted that daily coordination continues between the Al-Quds Brigades and Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, and that Islamic Jihad remains prepared for a long-term confrontation with the "enemy," even if it lasts for years.

Abu Hamza referred to the October 7 massacre as a “historic crossing of the border into our occupied lands,” describing it as “the largest and most successful military operation in the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

He claimed the attack was motivated by what he described as Israel’s “crimes” in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip, and against Palestinian Arab security prisoners.

However, captured documents reveal that the October 7 massacre was part of a coordinated plan by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other factions aimed at the destruction of the “Zionist enemy” in the Land of Israel.