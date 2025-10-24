Indonesia’s Sports Minister Erick Thohir said Thursday that the country fully understands the consequences of its decision to bar Israeli gymnasts from participating in a world championship event held in Jakarta, and emphasized that the move was intended to preserve public order, Reuters reported.

Thohir’s remarks came in response to a strongly worded statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which urged all international sporting federations to avoid hosting events in Indonesia. The IOC also announced it was halting all discussions regarding Indonesia’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.

“We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order, and the public interest in hosting every international event,” Thohir wrote on social media, adding that this principle is enshrined in Indonesia’s constitution and reflects its obligation to maintain world order.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, denied entry visas to Israeli athletes following objections from both the government and the country’s council of Islamic clerics. Jakarta stated that the decision aligns with its longstanding policy of severing ties with Israel until it recognizes Palestinian statehood.

Thohir acknowledged that Indonesia’s refusal to host Israeli athletes disqualifies it from organizing Olympic, Youth Olympic, or other world championship events under the IOC’s umbrella. Nonetheless, he affirmed Indonesia’s commitment to remain active in regional and international sporting arenas.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation appealed Indonesia’s decision last week, calling the move “outrageous”.

“These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport,” the IOC executive board said in a statement.

Indonesia does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, though it has been previously reported that Israel is in contacts to normalize relations with Indonesia.

Several years ago, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel .

In 2021, the country’s foreign minister expressed her country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian Authority in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”.