Indonesia’s military has announced that up to 8,000 troops could be ready by the end of June for potential deployment to Gaza as part of a humanitarian and peacekeeping mission, The Associated Press reported Sunday. This marks the first concrete commitment to a key element of US President Donald Trump’s postwar reconstruction plan for Gaza.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) has finalized its proposed troop structure and deployment timeline. However, army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Donny Pramono clarified that the government has yet to decide when the deployment will take place.

"In principle, we are ready to be assigned anywhere," Pramono told AP. "Our troops are fully prepared and can be dispatched at short notice once the government gives formal approval."

The military has organized a composite brigade of 8,000 personnel based on decisions made during a February 12 meeting. The troops are set to undergo health checks and complete necessary paperwork throughout February, followed by a force readiness review at the end of the month.

Pramono revealed that around 1,000 personnel could be ready for deployment as an advance team by April, with the full force prepared by June.

Although the troops are prepared, the deployment still requires a political decision, and it depends on international mechanisms, Pramono stated.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has emphasized that any Indonesian involvement in Gaza will be strictly humanitarian in nature.

Indonesia’s commitment to the mission makes it the first country to formally pledge troops to the security initiative created under Trump’s "Board of Peace" for Gaza.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, though it has been previously reported that Israel is in contact to normalize relations with Indonesia.

Several years ago, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel .

However, current President Subianto said recently that his country is ready to open diplomatic ties with Israel if it recognizes “Palestine" as an independent state.

Despite not having ties with Israel, Indonesia has been deeply involved in humanitarian efforts in Gaza, including funding a hospital.

Indonesian officials have justified their participation in the "Board of Peace" initiative, arguing it is essential to defend Palestinian Arab interests from within.