Indonesia has announced it will block Israeli athletes from participating in the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, scheduled to begin on October 19, The Associated Press reported.

The decision was confirmed Thursday by Indonesia’s senior minister of law, Yusril Ihza Mahendra.

“The government will not grant visas to Israeli gymnasts who intend to attend the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta,” Mahendra said. He added that the move aligns with directives from President Prabowo Subianto, including his recent speech at the UN General Assembly condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Israel is among 86 nations registered for the event, with its delegation featuring 2020 Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Artem Dolgopyat.

The Israeli Gymnastics Federation had previously received assurances of participation, but Mahendra noted that the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation has since withdrawn its sponsorship letter for the athletes.

The decision follows mounting pressure from Indonesian politicians, moderate Muslim groups, and widespread social media opposition. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza makes the presence of Israeli athletes “deeply distressing” for Indonesians. “Their presence would obviously spark public outrage in such a situation,” Anung stated.

Indonesia’s highest Islamic authority, the MUI, also called for the exclusion of the Israeli team. “By refusing to allow Israeli athletes to compete in the sporting arena, we want to state that all forms of colonialism must be abolished because they are contrary to humanity and justice,” said MUI Secretary General Amirsyah Tambunan.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) issued a muted response, acknowledging the visa denial and expressing hope for a future where athletes can compete “safely and with peace of mind.” The FIG did not threaten to relocate the event, despite statutes allowing such action.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, though it has been previously reported that Israel is in contacts to normalize relations with Indonesia.

Several years ago, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel .

In 2021, the country’s foreign minister expressed her country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian Authority in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”.

However, current President Subianto said recently that his country is ready to open diplomatic ties with Israel if it recognizes “Palestine” as an independent state.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)