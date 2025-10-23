The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Wednesday that it will recommend no international sporting events be held in Indonesia after the country barred Israeli athletes from participating in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships currently underway in Jakarta, The Associated Press reported.

The IOC also declared it is suspending all discussions with Indonesia regarding the possibility of hosting future Olympic Games, including the 2036 Summer Olympics, as well as Youth Olympic Games and other Olympic-related events and conferences.

Earlier this month, an Indonesian government official stated that Israeli athletes would be denied visas to compete in the championships, which began on October 19. Among the Israeli delegation was 2020 Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion Artem Dolgopyat, who was scheduled to compete in the men’s floor exercise.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation appealed Indonesia’s decision , calling the move “outrageous”.

“These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport,” the IOC executive board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IOC reaffirmed its core principles of “non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality,” and stated that it would not resume dialogue with Indonesia until the government provides “adequate guarantees” that all participants, regardless of nationality, will be granted entry.

Furthermore, the IOC said it would recommend that international sports federations refrain from organizing tournaments, events, or meetings in Indonesia until such guarantees are in place.

The Indonesian Olympic Committee has been invited to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, to discuss the matter.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, though it has been previously reported that Israel is in contacts to normalize relations with Indonesia.

Several years ago, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel .

In 2021, the country’s foreign minister expressed her country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian Authority in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”.