Houthi rebels released 12 international United Nations staff members on Wednesday and allowed three others to move freely within the UN compound in Sanaa, days after detaining them during a raid on the facility in Yemen’s capital, The Associated Press reported.

According to the UN, the 12 staffers departed Sanaa on a UN humanitarian flight, with some relocating to Jordan to continue their work. However, more than 50 UN employees remain in Houthi custody, along with other personnel from non-governmental organizations and diplomatic missions.

“The UN, at all levels, continues to be seized with the matter and is in constant contact with the relevant authorities in Sanaa and with concerned Member States and partners to secure their release,” said the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “We renew the Secretary-General’s call for their immediate and unconditional release.”

The Houthis have long targeted UN agencies and international organizations operating in rebel-held areas of Yemen. The group has accused detained UN staff and other aid workers of spying for Israel and the US.

The detentions occurred Sunday, one day after the Houthis raided another UN facility in Sanaa. All staff at that location were reported safe. The group initially detained five Yemeni nationals and 15 international staff, later releasing 11 after questioning.

A UN official, speaking anonymously, said the Houthis confiscated all communications equipment from the compound, including phones, servers, and computers. The detainees reportedly belonged to several UN agencies, including the World Food Program, UNICEF, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.