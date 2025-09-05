Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday accused 11 United Nations employees who were detained earlier this week of espionage for Israel and the United States.

A Houthi official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, stated, “Those who were arrested from among the United Nations employees are accused of spying for the American and Israeli aggression. Whoever has the accusations against them confirmed will be referred to trial.”

The detainees reportedly include staff from the World Food Programme and UNICEF, both of which provide humanitarian aid in Yemen.

In addition to the UN workers, dozens of other individuals were arrested Saturday “on suspicion of collaborating with Israel,” according to a Yemeni security source.