The spokesman for the UN coordinator for Yemen confirmed that on Saturday, operatives of the Iranian-backed Shiite Houthi militia broke into the UN compound.

According to the report, 11 local employees were released after questioning, but 5 additional local employees and 15 international employees are still being held inside the compound.

The UN spokesman said that efforts were being made to release all employees and ensure the resumption of the UN mission in Yemen.

According to international sources, the leader of the Houthi militia has accused UN-affiliated organizations in recent days of intelligence cooperation that helped Israel attack government targets in Yemen.

A spokesman for the UN Secretary-General responded to the statements and said that "the Houthi claims endanger the safety of UN and humanitarian workers, and limit vital aid operations."

The Al Arabiya channel reported that in recent months, dozens of UN employees have been arrested in areas under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi militia.