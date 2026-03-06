The leader of the Yemen-based Houthi rebels warned on Thursday that his group was ready to strike at any moment amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has retaliated by firing missiles at Israel as well as at other regional countries.

“Regarding military escalation and action, our fingers are on the trigger, ready to respond at any moment should developments warrant it," Abdul Malik Al-Houthi said in a televised speech, as quoted by AFP.

The Iranian-backed Houthis began attacking Israel in late 2023 as a show of support for Gaza. Israel several times launched retaliatory airstrikes , eliminating dozens of senior Houthi officials.