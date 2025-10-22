The Yemeni news site Defense Line reported Tuesday night that Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi is in critical condition and hospitalized in Sana'a following an Israeli strike carried out at the end of August.

According to sources cited in the report, al-Atifi has been hospitalized in Sana'a since the day of the attack, with his condition described as "critical and rapidly deteriorating." The injury reportedly occurred as a result of an airstrike on a building adjacent to the home where the Houthi government was convening at the time.

Since the strike, al-Atifi has not made any public appearances or issued any statements, and the Defense Ministry has not taken any actions.

The report notes that al-Atifi was notably absent from the funerals of the senior Houthi officials killed in the same attack, including Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari and Interior Minister Abd al-Karim al-Houthi.

Defense Line also reported that Houthi media have recently published statements purportedly issued in al-Atifi’s name, including a condolence letter following al-Ghamari’s elimination. However, there has been no public footage or appearance of the minister since the incident. He was also absent from the funeral of his uncle, which took place last week.