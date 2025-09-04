The IDF confirmed on Thursday that it eliminated 12 senior officials of the Houthi Terrorist Regime in the strike last Thursday in the Sanaa area.

The strike targeted a military facility used by the senior military command, where senior military figures, alongside government ministers, were present and directly involved in directing and managing terror activities against Israel.

"Since rising to power, the Houthi Terrorist Regime has systematically exploited civilian infrastructure across the country as a cover for terror activity. According to assessments, approximately $1.5 billion is being diverted to military buildup and the funding of terror activities at the expense of the civilian population," the IDF stated.

The facility that was struck IDF Spokesperson

The military noted that in addition to direct attacks on the State of Israel, the Houthis continuously carry out terrorist operations in the Red Sea area, aiming to disrupt international shipping lanes and undermine freedom of navigation in the region, which leads to widespread economic consequences.

"The Houthi Terrorist Regime serves as a central proxy of the Iranian regime, which provides it with funding and weapons for terror activities against the State of Israel and other countries," the IDF added.

The situational assessment regarding the results of the strike is ongoing.

The IDF pledged to "continue to act with determination and strength to remove any threat to the State of Israel, wherever and whenever required."