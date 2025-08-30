New reports indicate that following an Israeli strike in Sana'a, Yemen, earlier this week, just four Houthi government ministers remain alive.

Reports indicated that among those killed in the Thursday operation were Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and the Ministers of Economy, Industry and Investment; the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration; and the Deputy Interior Minister.

The strike also killed the Houthi Prime Minister’s office director, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, the Justice Minister Majahad, and the Minister of Youth and Sports.

According to additional reports, the Transportation Minister was also killed.

Houthi Defense Minister Mohammad Nasser Al-Aatfi was reportedly severely injured, while Houthi Chief of Staff Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari was wounded in attacks outside Sanaa.

A spokesperson for the IDF said that the strike targeted “a facility that hosted dozens of senior officials of the Houthi terrorist regime.” Israeli Air Force jets carried out the strike under the guidance of the Intelligence Directorate.

“At the facility were senior officials responsible for the use of force, the military buildup of the Houthi terror regime, and the advancement of terror actions against Israel, along with other key Senior Houthi officials,” the spokesperson said.

“The strike was made possible by seizing an intelligence opportunity and completing a rapid operational cycle, which took place within a few hours.”

Assessment of the strike’s results is ongoing, including verification of the presence of additional senior military commanders.