Reservists from the IDF's Duvdevan Unit on Sunday arrested a terrorist in the Jalazone area near Ramallah, not far from Beit El.

The suspect, who was planning to carry out an attack, was captured in an intelligence-driven operation led by the Benjamin Brigade in coordination with the Shin Bet (ISA). Following his arrest, he was transferred for further processing by the security agencies.

The arrest followed the brigade officers’ identification of an immediate indication of the suspect’s location. In response, the brigade commander, Col. (res.) A., opened a command post to conduct a rapid, focused operation that led to the capture.

The arrest is part of a broad brigade-level operation taking place in recent weeks across all "refugee camps" in the Binyamin Region. The brigade is conducting searches and arrests and destroying weapons and rocket labs found in the area. The activity is carried out frequently as part of efforts to maintain security stability in the region.

Last week the brigade, as part of preparations for the release of terrorists from prison, issued warning calls, dispersed celebratory gatherings and removed Hamas flags to prevent terror supporters from celebrating.

The Duvdevan reservist unit, made up of former members of the regular unit, operates openly and covertly across Judea and Samaria. Its fighters specialize in close-quarters combat in built-up, dense terrain.

In recent weeks the unit has arrested dozens of terrorists - including attack planners, armed operatives and arms dealers - relying on precise intelligence and close cooperation with the regional brigades.