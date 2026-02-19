The IDF Central Command and Judea and Samaria Division are on high alert as the Muslim month of Ramadan begins, following a period of intense and significant offensive operations.

This year, like last, no sweeping concessions were approved, and no permits were expanded beyond the framework determined by the political echelon.

According to defense officials, the operation in the northern Samaria "refugee" camps launched in January 2025 led to a sharp decrease in the scope of terrorism, and the camps are no longer terror nests and hiding places as they were in the past. The division is currently working with 21 battalions, reinforced by the Commando Brigade, and four additional companies, with an offensive focus on counterterrorism.

The IDF stressed that even during Ramadan, offensive operations will continue without change to preserve security and stability. The central points of friction are expected to be checkpoints and sensitive sites, including the Rachel Crossing between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, the Qalandiya Crossing in northern Jerusalem, and the area of the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, where large gatherings are expected.

It was further conveyed that IDF troops are deployed and accompanying the expansion of farms and points of settlement, per the decision of the political echelon, and are allowing the efforts to expand Jewish settlement. Next week, military preparations for the reestablishment of the northern Samaria community of Sa Nur are expected to conclude.

Defense officials emphasize that any friction incident between Jews and Palestinians diverts operational attention and may undermine stability on the ground.

At the same time, ongoing dialogue is being held with community leaders and heads of local councils in the area, in the hope of reducing friction incidents during this sensitive period.

As part of efforts to combat incitement to terrorism, more than 400 inciters have been arrested since the start of the war. Since the beginning of the year, over 15 million shekels intended for terrorist activity have been seized, including funds originating from outside the area. In the past week, approximately 19 incitement suspects were arrested, and during 2025, an additional 184 suspects were detained.

Ahead of Ramadan, a monitoring mechanism using a designated magnetic card will be implemented for those ascending to the Temple Mount. Anyone entering will be required to validate their exit at stations near their place of residence. Those who fail to complete the exit verification process from Israeli territory will have their details transferred to the Israel Police and will face immediate sanctions.