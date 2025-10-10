The names of the four terror 'aces' that Hamas demanded as part of the deal — Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Abbas al-Sayyid, and Hassan Salameh — were removed from the list of terrorists who are set to to be released under the ceasefire agreement that went into effect early Friday morning.

Also removed is terrorist Hakim Awad, the murderer of the Fogel family in 2011, who is serving five life sentences, and Mahmoud Atallah, who sexually abused female prison guards during the 'prison pimping' scandal.

These are some of the terrorists who will be released — some “major terrorists” who had been released in previous deals and were re-arrested during the fighting in Gaza.

The list includes several terrorists involved in the Ramallah lynching in 2000, one of the most severe events in the history of Palestinian Arab terrorism. Among those to be released is Baher Dar, sentenced to 11 life sentences for his role in the Tzrifin suicide bombing in 2004 and other attacks in Tel Aviv.

A terrorist previously released in the Shalit deal, who was later re-arrested at Shifa Hospital in Gaza after returning to terrorist activities, will also be released.

Ibrahim Alikem — the murderer of Ita Tzur and her 12-year-old son Efrayim in an ambush near Ramallah in 1996 — will be released after serving a life sentence and being re-imprisoned a decade after his first arrest.

Fares Ghanem, sentenced to nine life sentences for eight murders, will be released. Along with him, the kidnapper and murderer of Yuri Gushchin, as well as Atiyah Abu Samhadga, who raped and murdered a Jewish woman, will be freed.

Among those to be released are also Jafar Al-Zaatari, a senior Hamas operative responsible for several suicide bombings; the murderer of Dalia Lemkus; Iyem Kammamji, arrested in 2006 for involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Eliyahu Asheri and one of the escapees from Gilboa Prison in 2021; and Hussein Jawadrah, who murdered soldier Eden Attias at the age of 16.

Riyad Al-Amour, a senior member of the Tanzim terrorist organization, will also be released. He was convicted for his role in the deaths of nine Israeli civilians and IDF officers, including Brigadier-General Yehuda Edri, as well as for the murder of three Palestinian Arabs suspected of collaboration with Israel.

Additionally, Nabil Abu Hadir, who murdered his sister, and the head of Tanzim in Tulkarm, who participated in dozens of shooting and bombing attacks, will be released.

The perpetrator of the 2002 Neve Yaakov attack, in which policewoman Galit Arviv was killed and eight police officers and civilians were injured, is also expected to be released.

The murderers of Shin Bet coordinator Haim Nachmani, the handlers of the suicide bomber responsible for the Carmel Market attack, and the head of the Islamic Jihad military wing in Jenin, Iyad Abu Al-Rub, will also be included in the deal.

Among the released will be Israeli terrorists, including the perpetrator of the murder of 11 Israelis in a Line 20 Jerusalem bus attack in 2002. Also included are Emad Shahada, who raped and murdered a teen; Arafat Zeer, who orchestrated the At-Taniel suicide bombing; and Iman Kurd, who stabbed two police officers in 2016 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Other releases include Ahmad Mahmoud Ali Ka’abna, who murdered Hagit Zavitzky and Liat Kastiel; Hamdallah Ali, a senior Hamas figure in Judea and Samaria, released in the Shalit deal and later re-arrested at Shifa Hospital; and Hazam Awad, a senior Fatah operative behind a series of deadly attacks.

Taleb Mahamrah, a senior Fatah member who murdered five Israelis and other Palestinian Arabs, as well as Ismail Hamdan and the head of Tanzim in Bethlehem, Adnan Abi’at, will also be released. In addition, Musa Safen, who murdered his mother for marrying a Jew, and the murderer of Chief Sergeant Moshe Dayan, are included.

Among the released is Nader Abu Turki, previously freed in the Shalit deal, who recruited a suicide bomber and carried out a shooting attack. After his release, he became a key liaison between Hamas in Turkey and Hamas in Judea and Samaria; he will not be deported. Ahmad Siyag, who stabbed a female soldier four years ago, and Zaid Ghanidi, head of a terror cell in Hebron recently thwarted by Shin Bet, will also be released.