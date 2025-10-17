British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday condemned the decision by West Midlands Police to ban supporters of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending their team’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham on November 6.

The decision, made by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG), follows what was described as a “high risk” classification based on previous incidents, including antisemitic attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam during a match against Ajax last year.

“This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation,” Starmer said in response, as quoted by Sky News.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch called the decision a “national disgrace” and challenged Starmer to “guarantee that Jewish fans can walk into any football stadium in this country.” She added, “If not, it sends a horrendous and shameful message: there are parts of Britain where Jews simply cannot go.”

The Jewish Leadership Council criticized the ban, calling it “perverse” and suggesting the match be played behind closed doors. The Campaign Against Antisemitism echoed the concern, saying authorities are “failing to ensure that Jews can participate safely and equally in public life.” The group added, “Instead of confronting the antisemitic hatred that has made it unsafe for Israeli fans to attend, the response is to exclude the victims.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the decision “shameful” and urged British authorities to reverse it.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign organization called for the match to be canceled entirely, accusing Israel of “genocide and apartheid” and asserting that Israeli teams should not participate in international tournaments.